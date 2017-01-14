Eat healthy, live simply and relax

We all know that eating healthy is the key to a long life – along with some exercise of course. And, to get into the habit of going for the healthy choices when it comes to food, it is ideal to start getting into the habit at a young age or educate yourself on the matter.

Next Saturday there are two events on, one in Nicosia and one in Paphos, that follow this very logic. The one in Nicosia aims to get children in the habit of preparing food for themselves and their family, while also teaching them life skills. The second is a weekend retreat, aimed at teaching individuals how to live better and relax.

The Nicosia workshop event is at the Family Plan company in Strovolos. It will run in two sessions: the first, from 10am until 11am, is suitable for children from four to seven years old while the second, from 11.30am until 12.30pm, is for children from seven years old and up. Siblings may be in the same group.

The workshop, which is being jointly organised by Family Plan and Baby Sitter on Call, will concentrate on helping little cooks prepare breakfast.

The aim of the workshop is to make children enjoy cooking. They will learn how to think about the ingredients they need to prepare a breakfast while also socialising with others. This will boost their confidence and enhance their motor skills, while also fine-tuning their co-ordination skills. Children in both sessions will also learn how to use logic in the kitchen and employ their knowledge when making food choices.

During the sessions, mothers will be able to attend a free talk by dietician and nutritionist Ioanna Masouri, who will provide tips on how to prepare healthy and tasty meals.

If you want your children to take part in the workshop, make reservations until Wednesday by calling 96-842133.

The retreat in Paphos will take up the weekend on The Secret to a Simple, Natural Way of Life. It is perfect for people who want to get away from the city and relax while also learning how to live a better life.

The event’s leader, Dafni Christou, a personal growth consultant and reflexologist, will concentrate mainly on healthy eating. This, Christou said, does not mean that cooking has to be complicated, it can be a simple process that can also be fun.

Apart from cooking and eating healthy, Christou will also share with participants techniques to achieve a psychosomatic equilibrium. There will also be one-on-one life coaching sessions and reflexology sessions.

Participants will learn the techniques behind simple cooking and choosing to eat for a healthy life style. All cooking will be prepared with organic products.

The workshop will facilitate four people and will take place in the village of Kedares.

If you are interested in taking part, or want to receive more information, send an email to Christou at dafnichristou27@gmail.com or give her a call on 99-584841. Once you have reserved your place, a detailed programme will be sent to you.

There will be further weekend workshops in February, March and April.

Cooking Workshop

Cooking workshop for children on how to prepare breakfast. January 21. Family Plan, 4 Dorieon, Apartment 101, Strovolos, 2023, Nicosia. 10am-11am for children from 4-7 and from 11.30am-12.30pm for children from 7 and up. €8. Tel: 96-842133

The Secret to a Simple, Natural Way of Life

Healthy weekend retreat. January 21-22. Kedares, Paphos. 10am-5pm. €150. Tel: 99-584841