January 14th, 2017

EU Commission to give Cyprus €3.1 billion euro in case of solution

Federica Mogherini and Jean-Claude Juncker at the Conference on Cyprus

The European Commission will allocate €3.1 billion in case of a solution of the Cyprus problem, Commission President Jean Claude Juncker told the Conference on Cyprus, in Geneva, reliable sources have told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

They said President Juncker informed the Conference on Thursday that the money will come from the Multiannual Financial Framework.

President Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci have been engaged in UN-led talks since May 2015 with a view to reunite the island under a federal roof.

The Conference on Cyprus convened in Geneva, under the auspices of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, with the participation of President Anastasiades, Akinci, the Foreign Ministers of Greece, Turkey and the United Kingdom as guarantor powers in the presence of the European Union.

