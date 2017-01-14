Goals and climbing mountains

The International Association for the Promotion of Women of Europe (AIPFE) will have its annual vasilopita event – to welcome the New Year – on Wednesday in Nicosia.

The event will begin with opening drinks at 5pm and then move on to a half-hour presentation in Greek by AIPEE member and training consultant Christina O’Neill who will speak on the topic of Climbing Kilimanjaro: Our Thoughts, Our Reality Creators.

O’Neill works at Inspiration 7, an organisation that inspires other organisations, teams and people to create, blossom and grow. She designs and delivers seminars in the form of inspirational training, workshops and facilitation meetings in an effort to enable growth and development. She works with private companies in Cyprus and the Middle East, mainly in Kuwait.

She began her career as a programme director for the international training company TMI. Her training programmes are designed around the human factor of an organisation, the necessary skills that support not only professional growth but also happiness by managing the self.

The speaker studied Marketing in the UK and then carried on with a postgraduate degree in Organisational Analysis and Behaviour.

After the presentation, the New Year cake, vasilopita, will be cut and there will be a networking reception.

AIPEE was set up in Brussels in 1987 and the Cypriot branch was established in 2001, aiming to disseminate the idea of European citizenship and encourage the involvement of women in civil society in Cyprus and abroad.

If you plan to attend the event, send an email to aipfewomenofeurope@gmail.com to book your seat.

