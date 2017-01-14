Going back to a different musical era

If you are up for a bit of jazz on Wednesday, performed by a band that dresses for the part, then the Tudor Inn Bar in Larnaca will more than deliver.

The band Mood Indigo will bring classic jazz tunes from the 1930s, 40s and 50s to the forefront of the stage.

Known to always deliver a vintage jazz feel and a classic swing music vibe, the band – who are Irene Athanasiou on vocals, Greg Makamian on double bass, Marios Toumbas on piano and Kostas Efraimides on clarinet – complement the sounds by being dressed to suit the era they represent. Plus, the look is completed with a vintage microphone – what else could you ask for.

The performance promises to deliver some of the greatest hits in jazz music by larger-than-life stars such as Billie Holiday, Frank Sinatra, Sarah Vaughn and many more.

Those of you in the mood for romance will hopefully manage to play your cards right with this band, and those of you who enjoy the music of the past will most definitely find themselves smack in the middle of it – so much so that you may have to remind yourself that it is 2017 when you leave the bar.

Mood Indigo

Live performance by the band. January 18. The Tudor Inn Bar, Lala Mustapha Pasha 28A, Larnaca. 9pm. €3. Tel: 96-511065