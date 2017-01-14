Roads remain dangerous in the mountains

Police urged drivers on Saturday to be extra careful, especially when travelling in the higher regions, as road conditions changed continuously due to the weather.

In a written statement in the morning, police said due to ice, the road from Prodromos to Troodos was open only to vehicles with snow chains or four-wheel drive.

The roads from Kakopetria to Karvounas, Pedoulas – Prodromos, Prodromos – Platres, Prodromos – Lemithou, and Kakopetria – Pinewood, were open but particularly slippery.

Motorists must drive at low speeds, maintain their distance, and keep their lights on, police said.

Meanwhile, the Met service said it expected isolated light showers in the higher regions and light snowfall on Saturday afternoon.

Later, on Saturday evening the weather was expected to clear in many areas, it said. Temperatures were expected to drop to 6C inland, 9C on the coast, and -1C in the higher regions where there was a strong possibility frost.

Mainly clear weather was expected in many areas on Sunday with some local showers and light snowfall in the higher regions.

Temperatures were expected to reach 15C inland, 16C on the coast, and 5C in higher areas.