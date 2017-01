Limassol police arrested two 17-year-olds on Friday in connection with possession of drugs and driving a stolen vehicle.

The pair were apprehended by drug squad officers who had spotted the car, reported stolen on January 4.

Officers arrested the two teenagers after they parked the car and got out.

Inside, they found a package containing 12.5g of cannabis.

Police said the two were held in connection with illegal possession and use of cannabis, vehicle theft, and a series of traffic offences.