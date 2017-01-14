United Cyprus ‘best form of security and guarantee against external threats’

THE capacity of United Cyprus as a member of the United Nations and the European Union provides the best form of security and guarantee of its sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, against any external threats, President Nicos Anastasiades argued in his introductory speech at the Conference on Cyprus on Thursday.

In his opening remarks in Geneva, which were made public on Friday, Anastasiades said he was speaking “as a leader of the Greek Cypriot community and the President of an EU and UN member-state”.

He noted that any post-settlement presence of foreign troops or rights of guarantees and interventions would be perceived by the Greek Cypriot community as an unbalanced arrangement.

Such security arrangements would establish “a sense of predominance for one community” and “political equality would be overturned”, he added.

The president referred to his proposal on post-settlement security and guarantees and said that a strong UN Security Council resolution would be necessary to ensure implementation of the provisions of the settlement.

In a reference to the 1960 Treaty of Guarantee, Anastasiades noted that it has been “the source of many of the problems that we still face today” and added that it has “failed to serve its purpose”.

On the 2004 Annan Plan, named after then UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, the president said that it was rejected by 76 per cent of the Greek Cypriots due to provisions that were included therein, “the most significant of which being the continuation of the presence of foreign troops”.

He also said that the constitutional provisions of the settlement which have already been agreed between the two sides “effectively strengthen the sense of security of all citizens and constitute the best guarantee for the creation of conditions of peace, stability and prosperity”.

Anastasiades referred to a series of convergences toward this end and added that “the Republic of Cyprus is and will remain a member-state of the EU after the settlement”, a capacity which provides the necessary safeguards both from internal and external threats. All these, he said, “render the necessity of maintaining a system of guarantee established in 1960 as obsolete”, he added.

At the Conference on Cyprus, the president said that “my dear friend Mustafa and I” have been engaging during the past 20 months in intensive negotiations, in order to reach a comprehensive, viable and lasting settlement that will reunify Cyprus.

He added that “this new negotiating effort has produced positive results” and “noteworthy progress” on a number of issues, related to the chapters of governance and power-sharing, economy, European Union and properties. Divergences remain on a number of significant aspects of the above-mentioned chapters, “which I however believe are feasible for both sides to overcome”, he noted.

He underlined, moreover, that “the two remaining chapters of territorial adjustments and security and guarantees are the most sensitive, core, and fundamental ones, which will weigh significantly as to whether a solution is attainable”.

Anastasiades also commented on the maps the two sides simultaneously submitted last Wednesday in Geneva, noting that this is “a historic development” which, however, “in no way implies that the Greek Cypriot side either remains satisfied or considers that the proposal put forward by our Turkish Cypriot compatriots corresponds to the aspirations of the Greek Cypriot community to achieving just and fair territorial adjustments”.

According to the president, the move constitutes “a first positive step which has the prospect to lead to a comprehensive agreement”.

Elaborating on his proposal on security and guarantees, the president said that “for a transitional period to be agreed, a multinational police force should be established with the aim of deterring or addressing any threats to the safety of either Greek or Turkish Cypriots”.

He added that his proposal also provides for the establishment of a trilateral Pack of Friendship between Greece, Turkey and Cyprus, which “can form the basis of the solid foundations for the future relationship of the three countries”.

Finally, Anastasiades said that the United Nations Charter prescribes the means of resolution of disputes or conflicts among its member-states, while EU membership “constitutes the best safeguard that all citizens of United Cyprus will fully enjoy the fundamental human rights and freedoms”. He referred in particular to articles 42 (7) and 222 (1) of the Treaty on European Union, while thanking European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker for “his active and strong support to the efforts of reunifying our country”.

Achieving a lasting and viable settlement will promote regional peace and will turn a united Cyprus to an exemplary model in the eastern Mediterranean, the president concluded.