Nine Turkish colonels arrested in the north for Gulen links

Nine Turkish army colonels were detained Sunday in the north as part of ongoing operations by Ankara against US-based Erdogan critic Fetullah Gulen,

Turkey’s Andadolou news agency said, according to military sources.

The colonels were then deported by two military helicopters to Ankara, Turkish military officials, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media, told Anadolu.

According to Turkey’s government Gulen orchestrated the failed coup against Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in July 2016 which left almost 250 people dead over 2,000 injured.

Turkey accuses Gulen and his network of followers, which it terms the Gulenist Terror Organisation (FETO), of being behind the July 15 coup attempt. Gulen denies the allegations.

Some 120,000 people have been suspended or dismissed since the coup, although thousands of them have since been restored to their posts. More than 41,000 have been jailed pending trial out of 100,000 who have faced investigation.