Russian man detained for extradition

The Larnaca district court on Sunday ordered that a Russian man, 33, who is wanted in Russia in connection with an armed robbery there, be detained until he is extradited.

The man was arrested on Saturday night on an international arrest warrant.

According to police, he arrived at Larnaca airport on Saturday night on a flight from Liverpool but his name was on the stop list, and he was arrested.

He had been sentenced in absentia in Russia in 2014 to two years for an armed robbery committed in 2013 but had already fled the country after committing the crime.

The Russian national was taken to court on Sunday morning and ordered detained until the extradition papers were prepared.