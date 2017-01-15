Two arrested after gun, drugs found

Two 23-year-old’s from Nicosia were arrested after police allegedly found in their possession a stolen military G3 rifle, a magazine and a small amount of drugs.

Subsequent investigations revealed the gun was stolen from a house in Larnaca.

Police said officers had stopped the pair in their car on Saturday night, and during a search of the vehicle, they found the rifle and an empty magazine, they said.

They also said they found an precision scales with traces of cannabis, and a bag of what they said was cocaine, weighing approximately 2.6 grammes.

The driver had initially tried to flee but hit the patrol car and one officer was injured on the hand when the suspect shut the door of the car on it in his attempt to escape. The officer received first aid at the Nicosia general hospital.