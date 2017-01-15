Yildirim says Turkish guarantees cannot be abandoned

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Sunday that Turkey’s guarantees on Cyprus could not be abandoned, CNA reported.

“Our conditions and our red lines are clear,” he was quoted as saying.

“Turkey’s security on Cyprus cannot be abandoned or removed.”

However, he added, a federal Cyprus state should satisfy the needs of the two sides.

Answering criticism as to why he did not go to Geneva for the multilateral conference on Thursday, Yildirim said there was no need to go and asked should he have gone there to barter away Turkey’s rights in Cyprus.

“The negotiations on the Cyprus problem have been going on for years,” he added.

Yildirim said the sharing of the federal state needed to be fair and Turkish Cypriots should not be victimised or lose their rights whatever the settlement.

“In short, in a common state, both sides should be satisfied,” he said.