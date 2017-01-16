Assignment as a loan security

A written agreement between a purchaser (assignor) in a sale contract and a third person (assignee), through which his rights are assigned to the assignee for the purpose of securing loan facilities constitutes an assignment for the said security and it is provided by the Specific Performance Law. The law extended the meaning of the word “agreement” to include the sale, exchange, buy-back or distribution agreement of an immovable property, allowing the signing of an agreement between a purchaser in a valid sale contract and a third person through which the rights of the purchaser as assignor are assigned to the assignee. The deposition of an assignment agreement at the Land Registry requires a contract already deposited and it constitutes an encumbrance over the said contract maintaining the priority order created by its deposition. The said assignment agreement is mainly entered into by a purchaser of an immovable property without a separate title deed and a bank or credit institution defining the financial obligation or loan secured. The purchaser assigns all his rights deriving from the sale contract, including the right of specific performance and the registration of the property into the name of the assignee, as continuous security for the payment of the amount owed.

The assignee also has the right to institute an action in case of breach of the sale agreement and a claim for damages. Moreover, the security of the amount stated in the assignment agreement includes all the financial obligations of the principal debtor related or deriving from the aforesaid security, either these are existing, future or arising before or after the agreement is signed. The assignor through the assignment declares that the sale contract is and will remain valid and that he will not do any act or omission which will make it void or voidable and in the event of an omission or breach, he is obliged at his own cost to enter into a new sale agreement in the manner the assignee will request and to remedy such omission. He also consents for the assignee to disclose any information required. When the loan or credit facilities secured by the assignment agreement have become due and payable, the assignee may claim possession of the property and the assignor is obliged to deliver it. When the assignor is registered as owner of the property after the said obligations become due, he is obliged to mortgage it in favour of the assignee.

After the assignment agreement is lodged at the Land Registry, the immovable property affected cannot be transferred, unless the assignment agreement is previously withdrawn or deleted from the Land Registry records. When the amount secured is paid off, the assignee is obliged to withdraw the assignment agreement and when he refuses or neglects to do so or he refuses to accept re-payment of the amount due, the assignor may apply to court and claim the issue of an order for the deletion of the assignment agreement. There is a provision in the law stating that when the assignor does not fulfil his obligations deriving from the assignment agreement, the assignee may file an action for the specific performance of the sale contract and the court will issue the relevant order for the registration of the property into the name of the purchaser and its simultaneous mortgage. The assignee has a similar right to apply for the updating of the registration where the registered owner omits to do so for the separate title deed to be issued and the property to be transferred into the name of the purchaser.

