Bring in the new year

The Cyprus Symphony Orchestra welcomes the new year will two performances of the concert Bon Annee – Bon Appetit, along with selected guest artists.

The concerts, in Limassol on Wednesday and in Nicosia on Friday, will feature the piece Happy New Year by Danish composer Hans Christian Lumbye, Neujahrs Pola, op. 199 by Austrian composer Johann Stauss, Bon Appetit – one act opera – by American composer Lee Henry Hoiby, and a selection of songs by Greek composers Nikos Hadjiapostolou and Theofrastos Sakellarides.

The soloists joining the orchestra for this event are Maria Vlachopoulou (mezzo-soprano), Katerina Andreou (soprano) and Andreas Zenios (baritone). The director of the event is Raia Tsakiridis, with the participation of Yiorgos Erotokritou.

The performances will be conducted by Andreas Tselikas from Athens. Tselikas studied violin, orchestra conducting and composition with Nancy Bargerstock and Theodore Antoniou. He went on to study at the Hellenic-American University in music composition and fulfilled his postgraduate studies in conducting and composition at the Music University of Vienna. He conducts on a regular basis and has collaborated with orchestras all over the world.

For those coming from Paphos, there will be a free bus for the Limassol performance at 6.45pm from the Markideion Theatre Paphos. If you are interested send an email to andrewoliver9@yahoo.com to confirm your place on the bus.

Performance by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra and soloists. January 18. Rialto theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €12/7/5. Tel: 77-777745

January 20. Strovolos Municipal Theatre, Nicosia