Early Northern Ireland election called after government collapse

The resignation of Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness led to the fall of its eight-month-old devolved governmen

Britain’s Northern Ireland minister on Monday called an early election in the province for March 2, a week after the resignation of Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness led to the fall of its eight-month-old devolved government.

McGuinness stood down in protest at First Minister Arlene Foster’s handling of a controversial green-energy scheme, risking political paralysis in the region just as Britain is preparing for talks to leave the European Union.

“I propose that a draft order in council be brought forward shortly to set an election date of Thursday March 2 and to dissolve the assembly from January 26,” James Brokenshire told a news conference.

