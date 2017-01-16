Going local

There are a few singers coming our way from Greece – a regular thing of late – but instead of going on about which Greek singer you can listen to when, this week we will stay local and suggest you go and have a rocking time with the local band Prospectus.

The seven-member band known for electrifying performances and considered the best Greek rock cover band on the island, will rock Larnaca on Friday.

Very much charged and ready to go, the band always performs with dedication to Greek rock and brings to life well-known songs that generations have grown-up with. Their passion for rock is not just felt when they play, as the band says “rock is the truth within us, our perception of things around us, our belief, our struggle, the hope that will save our souls. Rock is what it is like to dream, to love to shout out loud, to reach for something, to live all the moments that make up your life.”

This feeling is contagious, so be aware that the performance may well keep you up into the wee hours of the next morning.

Prospectus

Live performance by the local band. January 20. Savino Live, Larnaca. 10.30pm. €8. Tel: 99-860304