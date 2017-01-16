Mariah Carey reportedly reached out to James Packer

The chart-topping singer was engaged to the Australian billionaire until October 2016, but has turned to James, 49, for advice following the embarrassment of her live performance on New Year’s Eve, when she aborted her set because of sound problems.

A source told NW magazine: “She knows she drove him away, but he’s so powerful and knows how to run a successful business – and right now her business, which is ‘Mariah Carey’ is in trouble.”

The Grammy Award-winning star previously suggested her performance was deliberately sabotaged by the production team working on ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ in New York City.

In a recording shared on social media, Mariah said: “I haven’t really addressed the situation that happened on New Year’s Eve and, in time, I will, but for now, I want everyone to know that I came to New Year’s Eve in New York in great spirits and was looking forward to a celebratory moment with the world.”

However, she subsequently claimed that the production team deliberately tried to make her look foolish in front of the watching world.

She explained: “It’s a shame that we were put into the hands of a production team with technical issues who chose to capitalize on circumstances beyond our control.

“It’s not practical for a singer to sing live and be able to hear themselves properly in the middle of Times Square with all the noise, the freezing cold, the smoke from the smoke machines, thousands of people celebrating, esspecially when their ear monitors were not working at all.

“Listen, guys, they foiled me. Thus, it turned into an opportunity to humiliate me and all those who were excited to ring in the new year with me.”