Mourinho plays down touchline confrontation with Klopp

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho played down the touchline confrontation that flared up between him and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp near the end of Sunday’s Premier League draw.

As both teams looked for a late winner at an increasingly tense Old Trafford, the rival managers squared up to each other but Mourinho reckoned after shaking Klopp’s hand at the end of the game that there was no problem between them.

He also felt the 1-1 draw between England’s most storied rivals had been a great advert for the Premier League.

The incident occurred when United midfielder Ander Herrera pulled the shirt of Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino, then fell to the floor holding his face after actually being pushed by the Brazilian in the chest.

Klopp seemed to feel Mourinho was calling for Firmino to be sent off and the German evidently felt Herrera was feigning injury.

The two managers then had a heated argument, Klopp getting particularly animated, as the fourth official separated them.

Asked if there had been a problem with Klopp, Mourinho told reporters: “No. He thought I was asking for his player to be sent off. I wasn’t. No problem at all.

“I think the game was correct, I think the players gave everything in an emotional way, professional way. I think the referee (Michael Oliver) managed very well that part of the game.

“So I think the game was great publicity for the Premier League all around the world.”

Klopp feels Liverpool were unlucky to come away with just a point, the manager claiming the home side were saved by “long ball” tactics.

The visitors led courtesy a first-half penalty from James Milner and with United struggling to breakdown a resolute Liverpool defence, Jose Mourinho brought on Marouane Fellaini and opted for a more direct route to goal.

The change in tactics worked as United sprayed a barrage of long balls into Liverpool’s penalty area in the final 10 minutes and finally scored the equaliser late on as Zlatan Ibrahimovic pounced on a Antonio Valencia cross.

“We were the better side. They play long balls in a wild game. We played the better football and had the better plan,” Klopp told British media.

“In the end period of the game when United started playing long balls – to Fellaini and Ibrahimovic – after 80 minutes high intense football it is really hard,” Klopp added.

“Usually you can accept a draw at Manchester United but I think after the entire 98 minutes we could have deserved a win.”

The draw put Liverpool third in the league, seven points behind Chelsea after 21 games, while sixth-placed United lost ground in the battle for the Champions League qualifying spots.

United next travel to Stoke City for a league game on Saturday, while Liverpool make the trip to face fourth-tier side Plymouth Argyle in an FA Cup third round replay on Wednesday.