Sir Elton John reportedly paid £1 million to sing at wedding

The iconic musician was one of the star attractions at the nine-hour long wedding of Irene Kogan and Daniel Kenvey, who tied the knot on Saturday (14.01.17).

Sir Elton, 69, performed first on the bill, which also featured Mariah Carey, who is typically believed to charge around £2.5 million for an appearance.

Sir Elton delivered a 12-song set and dedicated his hit ‘Tiny Dancer’ to Irene, saying: “This is for Irene.

“She’s not that tiny, but I know she’s a really good dancer because I can see her down there.”

Mariah, on the other hand, was flown in from the US at the request of the young couple and she dedicated her 2005 hit ‘We Belong Together’ to the newlyweds, according to The Sun newspaper.

Their appearances were supplemented by actor Antonio Banderas making a speech wishing the couple well and Mark Ronson ending the memorable occasion with a DJ set.

Meanwhile, Sir Elton claimed last year that despite being one of the best-selling musicians of all time, he wishes he could disappear from public view.

He shared: “I used to go to the opening of an envelope and I loved it, because I was young. What I want to do now is completely different to going to a gay club when I was 28 and picking up a bloke.

“The thought of going to a club fills me with complete horror, although I love dance music. I want to be at home, I want to be with my friends. I genuinely feel uncomfortable in the limelight.

“When I’m talking about something philanthropic, then it’s fine, but I’m always in the papers for something or other, I’m like a lightning rod, and it’s just like: ‘Oh, God.’ I don’t like it.”