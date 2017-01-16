Winter seat belt warning for children

To ensure that children are secure in their child seats thick and heavy winter clothes should be removed before fastening the seat belt, the road safety NGO Reaction warned on Monday.

Trials have shown that even when a car travels at the low speed of 30km/h a child can be hurled from its position when the correct procedure is not followed, the NGO announced.

During the winter parents should make sure that the child is not wearing a heavy jacket and that not more than one finger fits between the belt and the child’s shoulder.

“If the environment in the car is not that warm and you can cover the child with a blanket or a jacket after making sure the child is buckled up correctly in the seat,” said Marios Stravrou from Reaction.