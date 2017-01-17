Anastasiades to address PACE in Strasbourg

President Nicos Anastasiades will address the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in Strasbourg next Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasolides will also be present, while a day earlier he will deliver a speech at the Assembly in the context of the Cypriot Chairmanship of the Committee of Ministers.

According to a Council of Europe (CoE) announcement, the PACE winter plenary part-session in Strasbourg from Monday to Friday will debate the attacks against journalists and media freedom in Europe, the challenges and accountability of online media and journalism, and the need to end cyberdiscrimination and online hate speech.

There have also been requests for an urgent debate on developments in Turkey and Syria. Other debates will concentrate on the functioning of democratic institutions in Ukraine and the situation in Lebanon.

President of Romania Klaus Iohannis, European Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy Johannes Hahn and Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjørn Jagland will also address the Assembly.

In November Cyprus assumed the Chairmanship of the Committee of Ministers for the fifth time in the 55 years since its accession to the Organisation. Kasoulides will chair Committee of Ministers’ sessions until May.