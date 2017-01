Marcos Baghdatis is through to the next round of the Australian Open after his first-round opponent Mikhail Youzhny to withdrew from the match due to injury.

Baghdatis was a set up (6-3) and leading 3-0 in the second set before the 34-year-old Russian was forced to retire.

The Cyprus champion will now meet former world number 1 and winner of 14 Grand Slam titles, Rafa Nadal, who disposed of Germanys Florian Mayer in straight sets, 6-3,6-3 and 6-4.