Bill to unfreeze pension submitted

The government submitted a bill on Tuesday providing for a small increase in pensions in a bid to correct a distortion created in 2012 when austerity measures were introduced as Cyprus headed for a bailout.

The bill provides for a 0.81 per cent rise on basic pensions, meaning some 162,000 people will receive between €2.7 and €5.6 extra each month.

Social security fund director Theofanis Tryfonos said the decision was made to correct the distortion created when pensions were frozen and the contribution system was changed.

In December 2012, as part of its bailout agreement, Cyprus introduced a different method of calculating pensions in relation to contributions. This resulted in having two minimum pensions and new recipients were getting slightly more than current ones.

At the time, pensions were frozen for four years.

Tryfonos said the government requested that the bill be approved as a matter of urgency so that the raise kicks in this month.