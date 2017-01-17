Delegations prepare for Swiss talks

The Greek Cypriot delegation that will take part in talks on security and guarantees that are scheduled to start on Wednesday met with President Nicos Anastasiades on Tuesday ahead of their departure for Switzerland.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, chief negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis, will be accompanied by negotiating team member Toumazos Tselepis, lieutenant colonel Neophytos Pachoulidis, who serves at Cyprus’ permanent mission to the EU, academic Aris Constantinides, diplomat Pantelis Pantelides and diplomats serving at the negotiator’s office.

The Turkish Cypriot delegation consists of negotiator Özdil Nami, Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akıncı’s special advisor on Diplomacy and EU Erhan Erçin, legal advisor Sülen Karabacak, foreign affairs expert İpek Borman Genç and member of the negotiating team Sertaç Güven.

An international conference on Cyprus last week decided to set up a working group to hammer out security arrangements for a post-settlement.

Cyprus will meet for two to three days only, followed by another round of high-level talks, a source close to the Turkish Cypriot side said on Sunday.

The working group made of technocrats from the Greek and Turkish Cypriot communities and guarantor powers Britain, Greece, and Turkey, is scheduled to meet at the Swiss resort of Mont Pelerin.

“The general agreement is that (working group session) should not take place for more than two or three days,” a source told Reuters, requesting anonymity because of the sensitivity of present discussions.

This would be followed by a new summit of politicians, possibly at a ‘higher level’ than the foreign ministers who met in Geneva last week, the source said.

Government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides told state broadcaster CyBC that the working group will focus on issues concerning internal and external security, the concerns of each side, and the application of a solution.

The Greek and Greek Cypriot delegations, he said, will focus on the proposals submitted by president Anastasiades on security, and on that by Greek Foreign Minister Nicos Kotzias, on a friendship agreement.