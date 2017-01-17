Europe’s MEPs hit back at Brexit speech

January 17th, 2017 Brexit, Britain, Europe, Recommended, World 0 comments

Europe’s MEPs hit back at Brexit speech

European Parliament

European politicians seemed largely unimpressed with the content of Theresa May’s first major Brexit speech, in which the Prime Minister announced the UK would leave the single market.

MEPs from across the continent took to Twitter as the speech unfolded, with one German MEP accusing the PM of “bluntly making fun of her electorate”.

Jan Philipp Albrecht, a Green MEP for northern Germany, tweeted: “#May: Go f*** yourself EU but please don’t let us down. *whine* *whine*”

He added: “Sad: Everything what #May tells her British people to achieve would be possible inside the European Union but will be daydreams outside it.”

Kathleen Van Brempt, a Belgian socialist, tweeted: “The European Union is not a menu where the #UK can freely pick and choose to their liking. #Brexit.”

Swedish Moderate MEP Christofer Fjellner wrote: “UK leaving the single market will come at a large cost. Negotiating new free trade deals with others to compensate won’t be any easy task!”

Closer to home, former Ukip leader and South East of England MEP Nigel Farage tweeted: “I can hardly believe that the PM is now using the phrases and words that I’ve been mocked for using for years. Real progress.”

He added: “My worry is how long this is going to take and when we will start doing a deal with the USA and others.” (PA)

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close