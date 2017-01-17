From Tchaikovsky to Rachmaninov

Tenor Antonis Koutroupis, violinist Andreas Constantinou and pianist Natalia Lezedova will perform a selection of classical music by Russian composers on Sunday in Paphos.

The performance, at 6pm at Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre, will include pieces by Glinka, Tchaikovsky, Rimsky-Korsakov, Liadov, Glier, Scriabin and Rachmaninov.

Koutroupis is a graduate of the Saint Petersburg Conservatory with a Master’s Degree in Opera and is the first-place winner in the category of best singer in an opera contest between Russian conservatories. He taught opera and Byzantine Music at the Academy of Arts and Sciences and he was also elected to teach in 2012 at the famous Academia Provaslavni Muziki festival. He lived and worked in Venice for four years. During this time, he focused on the Italian repertoire and technique.

The tenor gives regular performances in Cyprus and has also performed in the European Parliament, Switzerland, Finland, Slovakia and Austria.

Constantinou, from Limassol, studied the violin at the Tchaikovsky State Conservatory in Moscow. He has worked in his home town as a violin teacher, and is a founding member of the Cyprus State Orchestra, where he was lead violinist for 15 years.

Lezedova is a graduate of the Musical Faculty of the State Pedagogical University of Russia. She has received a number of international honours and prizes, including first prize at the Grand-Prix musical festival-competition Severnaya Venetsia in 2012.

Classical Concert
