Pottery found to be vocation at Ayios Sozomenos

The findings at an archeological dig in the Ayios Sozomenos area, outside Nicosia, confirmed that pottery was one of the inhabitants’ vocations, the antiquities department said on Tuesday.

The project, that started three years ago, aims at investigating the socio-economic organisation of central Cyprus and its role in the overall development of the island in the Late Bronze Age.

Ayios Sozomenos is an abandoned village in the Nicosia District, close to the buffer zone.

According to Archeology News Network, the area was first visited by M Ohnefalsch-Richter in 1894 in the quest for rich cemeteries of the Bronze Age.

The area around the village was subsequently surveyed by E Gjerstad in 1926, who recorded a cemetery at Nikolides and the remains of a Bronze Age fortified village.

Over the years, a series of forts were identified in the vicinity that led to several hypotheses as to their role in the general infrastructure, but limited excavation was carried out to confirm them.

In the 1950s H Catling surveyed the valley of the Yialias river, recording a number of settlements and associated cemeteries. It was here that Catling devised his theory of the three-tier settlement system, later developed further by other scholars using modern socio-economic models.

The search continued between September 6 and October 27 under the supervision of the curator of antiquities Despina Pilidou.

According to a department statement, geophysical survey and excavation continued in the Tzirpoulos and the Barsak fort.

A systematic survey of the area was carried out and various positions were mapped.

The search focused on a building – first its east side, to confirm whether workrooms found extended towards that direction.

Unfortunately, the department said, deep cultivations in the area have removed the building’s remnants apart from a cavity in one room, whose mortar floor appears to be related to a channel that runs parallel to the north.

A piece from a ceramic vessel, a stone positioned perpendicularly to the edge of the cavity, ceramic flat plaques, and another piece from a vessel with mortar residue, suggest that these materials surrounded or had been placed inside and above the cavity.

The material found inside was collected in the hope that it would help find the use of the structure.

A scrap of pottery and a small mortar found close by confirm that pottery was one of the inhabitants’ occupations.

Excavation in this direction yielded ruins from stone and mortar that used to belong to walls.

The pottery consists of utilitarian pottery, small shells, and a ceramic storage jar with engraved decoration.