Probe launched into how suspect escaped

An administrative probe into how 42-year-old Arthur Garybian (Kuznetsov) managed to flee from the Nicosia court on Monday where he was about to appear for an extradition hearing to Russia was launched on Tuesday by police chief Zacharias Chrysostomou.

The probe aims at determining whether any responsibilities are attributable, and if this is the case, “all stringency margins will be exhausted,” police spokesman Andreas Angelides said.

Garybian, a holder of both a Russian and Ukranian passport, entered the courtroom escorted by two officers but as soon as his handcuffs were removed he ran away and fled on a motorbike driven by an accomplice.

A motorcycle, which is believed to be the one used for the escape, was located in Ayios Dometios in Nicosia, police said, and investigations are underway to determine whether it was the getaway vehicle.

Cypriot police had arrested the 42-year-old after Russia had issued an international arrest warrant for his involvement in a drug case. According to Sigmalive he had previously been arrested in Russia and sentenced to two years in prison but managed to escape to Cyprus.

The administrative probe follows a report of events the police chief had requested on Monday right after the incident.

Taking into consideration the severity of the incident, Angelides said, investigations will advance to where it is necessary “to answer any questions that may arise”. Police are also investigating whether all procedures were followed as regards security measures for the transport of inmates.

Police continue to search for the whereabouts of Garybian and released his photo. He is wanted for escape from lawful custody and for conspiracy to commit felony.