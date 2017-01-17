Rockets and feathers effect ‘does not exist in Cyprus’

In an extraordinary finding, the University of Cyprus has said there is no rockets-and-feathers effect in Cyprus where fuel prices are concerned.

In the fuel industry, when oil prices rise after being steady for some time, petrol prices shoot up quickly. Conversely, when oil prices fall after being steady for some time, petrol prices retreat slowly.

Although the rockets-and-feathers phenomenon has been observed throughout the world, in a study recently completed the University of Cyprus asserts it does not exist on the island.

The finding flies in the face of consumers’ experience, as well as the Audit Office, which has ascertained that the phenomenon does indeed occur in Cyprus.

MPs were on Tuesday shown slides from the study. It’s understood these are the preliminary findings; the university’s final report will be made available to deputies over the coming weeks.

The government had commissioned the study after politicians again grumbled about how fast fuel prices at the pump rose as soon as Brent went up.

Lawmakers were also handed a report overseen by the commerce ministry’s consumer protection service, compiling data provided by various ministries and departments.

This report concluded that fuel prices are reasonable, and that thus calls for price caps are unwarranted at the present time.

The report notes that, per litre of fuel, around 70 cents go to consumption tax. On top of that, 19 per cent VAT is imposed.

Imposing VAT on top of the consumption tax is perfectly lawful and in line with EU law, MPs were told.

Lawmakers heard that more than 90 per cent of fuel on the market is imported from the same refinery.

It’s understood that three of the companies – Eko, Exxon and Petrolina – import refined petroleum products from the Elefsina refinery in Greece – owned by Hellenic Petroleum – and from a refinery in Israel.

Most of the fuel is purchased from the Greek refinery, except for diesel, where the Israeli refinery is usually preferred.

Lukoil buys its supplies from the other companies.

It was additionally confirmed that 93 per cent of petrol stations are either owned directly by the companies or have exclusive contracts with them. Only seven per cent of the outlets are independent.

There are approximately 300 petrol stations on the island.

MPs were told that there is a law compelling companies to hand over their invoices to customs authorities within a month of receiving a shipment.

But when asked to specify the law in question, officials were unable to pin it down, referring vaguely to EU directives.

It is understood, however, that most fuel companies do provide this data swiftly to authorities, usually within a week of receiving a shipment.

According to the consumer protection service, on January 2 of this year the average pump price island-wide of Unleaded 95 was €1.203 per litre. This was broken down into the following components: estimated average weighted cost of product €0.399; estimated average of gross profit margin for companies and petrol stations €0.122; consumption tax €0.49; VAT: €0.192.

On January 9 (pump price: €1.224), the average weighted cost of product was €0.405; and the estimated average of gross profit margin was €0.134.

By comparison, on December 19 (pump price €1.190) the average weighted cost of product was €0.368; the estimated average of gross profit margin was €0.142.

The Commission for the Protection of Competition (CPC) has said that its findings into the re-investigation of the price collusion case of 2009 are imminent. The CPC had at the time slapped oil companies with some €40 million in fines, but the decision was later voided at the Supreme Court on a technicality.