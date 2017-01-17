The fight against exclusion

Two very different plays will be staged this week. The first, Shut Up, takes on the theme of bullying while the second, the monologue A Woman Alone, takes on a political form.

Shut Up, directed by Andrey Krupa, is a performance about the difficulties of human relationships, about bullying, the indifference of society, diversity and the search for love.

“It is a show about a boy lost in his inner world because the reality around him is very hard to endure. This child needs compassion and understanding. We all need to be heard, let alone a young man who is just beginning to live,” Krupa said.

The performance is not appropriate for under 12-year-olds.

While Krupa advocates a better future and a better understanding of those around us, director Agis Paikos will direct the actress Maria Miha as she performs the monologue A Woman Alone.

This one-woman play was written by Italian political activists and theatre-makers Dario Fo and Franca Rame, in the 70s.

The pair wrote a number of plays together and this is considered to be one of their best. It is a surreal and hilarious play which also brings to the forefront contemporary pollical issues.

The woman of the play is Maria, who is in the front room of her house. There is a heap of clothes to one side of the stage and images of iconic women at the back of the stage.

As she chats to her neighbour through the window we find out that she is locked up at home by her jealous husband with her baby and a brother in law who has to be taken care of.

Shut Up

Performance of the play about bullying. January 20. Melina Merkouri Hall, Famagusta Gate, Athina Avenue, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €7. Tel: 99-738959

A Woman Alone

Performance of the play by Dario Fo and Franca Rame. January 20 until February 17. Poihoros Estia, 7 Olympias Street, Lykavitos, Nicosia. 8pm. In Greek. Tel: 99-588330