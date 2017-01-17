Our View: The Cyprus Republic has not been downgraded, but political debate certainly has

THE ABSENCE of the Cyprus Republic (CR) from the Geneva Conference was highlighted by all the rejectionist parties in the announcements they issued on Monday about last week’s talks in Geneva. Inevitably, they all interpreted this as a downgrading of the CR or, even worse, an upgrading of the pseudo-state.

They also believed that by agreeing to the five-party conference, to which the Republic had not been invited by the UN, President Anastasiades had committed a major blunder, because he had given in to a long-standing Turkish demand which, according to the Edek announcement, “downgrades the CR and excludes it from the negotiations.” For the Greens, the conference “demoted the CR because it was clearly five-party”.

For Diko, Anastasiades had ignored a “40-year position, of the Greek Cypriot community”, which set as a condition for the international conference, “the participation of the CR and the non-upgrading of the pseudo-state or the occupation leader”. It noted that the Republic was not invited to the conference, “while at the same time the participation of the occupation leader upgraded the pseudo-state”. Anastasiades had neither secured the “participation of the CR nor avoided the upgrading of the occupation leader”, said Solidarity. For Elam the downgrading had already taken place and it referred to Anastasiades as the “former president of the CR and current community leader”.

For decades we have been hearing about this upgrading/downgrading business, not only from our politicians but all our diplomats. The main policy objective, of the Cyprus foreign ministry over the last 30-plus years has been the supposed prevention of the upgrading of the pseudo-state or – the flip side of the same coin – the downgrading of the Republic. Not once, in all these years have we been given a half-convincing explanation of how this upgrading takes place in practical terms.

Is the regime in the north any closer to international recognition today, after its constant upgrading over the years? Or is the CR on the verge of losing its status as an internationally recognised state that is a member of the UN, because of the serial downgrading it has suffered over the years, according to the rejectionist politicians? There are no degrees of statehood – a Republic is either an internationally recognised state or not. The CR did not become a bit less of an internationally recognised state because it had not been invited to the five-party conference, as the rejectionists are maintaining. Nor is the ‘TRNC’ closer to becoming a member-state of the UN, because it was represented by its leader at the Geneva conference.

What is astonishing is that rejectionist politicians could make such a big fuss about what seems an issue of no practical import and thus downgrade political debate.