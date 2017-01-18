Earthquake shakes central Italy, felt in Rome

An earthquake shook central Italy on Wednesday morning, including the capital Rome and regions which were hit by a series of deadly tremors last year.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.3 and struck 104 km northeast of Rome and just 7 km from the town of Amatrice, which was flattened by a powerful tremor last August.

The Aug. 24 quake killed 300 people and destroyed thousands of homes and businesses. More than 45,000 aftershocks have since rattled the region, including a 6.6 magnitude quake in October, the biggest tremor to strike Italy for 36 years.

The recent quakes have reshaped more than 600 square km of land, lowering areas around the epicentre by up to 70 cm, according to data released by Italy’s National Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV).