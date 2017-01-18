Fancy a hike?

This Saturday if you feel like stretching your legs and getting out, the Cyprus Strollers hiking club would love to have you join them.

Their hike will take you to the beautiful forest above Kakopetria, between the villages of Platania and Spilia. The 12km long forest route is expected to take around three hours to complete.

Hikers will start off with an uphill climb from Platania and shortly after the route will level out for most of the remaining path. At the start you will walk on dirt road for five km and then about one km on paved road until you reach a point on the track that offers a splendid view of the village of Spilia below. The uphill climb after that only becomes demanding for about one km. It is more or less downhill on the way back.

On your path, you will find pine, strawberry and golden oak trees.

The walk will begin at 10.45am at the road sign indicating Spilia 8km, on your left-hand side along the main road leading from Kakopetria towards Troodos. If you would rather take a road trip together with other fellow hikers and share a car, be at Ayia Sophia church in Strovolos at 9.45am.

At the end of the walk hikers will have lunch at a near-by restaurant. If you want to stay for lunch, let Xenophon know – on 97-613720 – so he can book a place for you.

Cyprus Strollers

