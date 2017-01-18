Get smart with your smart phone photography

Smart phones have given us all the ability to snap away at any time in any place. They have also reduced the need for big and heavy professional cameras, that is if you know how to use your mobile phone to take stunning pictures.

The 6X6 Centre for Photography realises the need for a more professional scope for mobile phone photography and is organising a special workshop on this topic on February 11 from 10am until 3pm.

The workshop, which will be led by award-winning mobile photographer from Ireland Brendon O Se, follows the first worldwide exhibition of the winning images of the sixth Annual Mobile Photo Awards at the gallery on February 10.

O Se won first place in the Street Photography category of the awards last year. In 2015 he won the Mira Mobile Photography Prize and was also awarded Best in Show at the Florence International Photography Awards in June of the same year. He also won the Mediterraneo Foto Festival in May 2015 and first place in the Everyday Life category in the Stark Awards 2015, in October.

He was the first ever photographer to be invited by the Royal Photographic Society of Thailand in March 2016 to talk about mobile photography. Monogram Asia also invited the photographer to give a talk in Veteran’s Cafe, Jakarta in April 2016. In April 2015 Brendan was invited to London to talk about his iPhone photography as part of Apple’s Meet the iPhone Photographer series hosted by the popular designer and photographer Dan Rubin. his photography, both with the iPhone and other cameras, has been featured in numerous online photography publications and magazines.

His DSLR and iPhone photography has been exhibited in Cork, Dublin, Miami, Idaho, Florence, Lecce, Victoria, Ontario, Rome, Porto, Bangkok and Jakarta.

The photographer will show all participants how to get the most out of the cameras on their mobile device. He will guide all present into understanding the basics of composition, light and technique, while also providing tips and tricks to maximise the potential of your smartphone’s camera.

O Se will give an introduction on the best applications to use for mobile photography and how to use them, he will show participants what it is like to hit the streets and put what they have learnt into practice and finally he will share live editing and processing tips.

If you are interested in getting some great shots straight from your mobile phone, this workshop will be dynamic and fun, and it will have you so geared up that you will be on the hunt for the perfect shot.

Register for the workshop by sending an email to info@cyprus6x6.com or by giving the centre a call on 25-354810.

Mobile Photography Workshop

Workshop with Brendan O Se. February 11. 6X6 Centre for Photography. 19 Ipeirou Street, Limassol 3040. 10am-3pm. €107 including lunch. Tel: 25-354810. Email: info@cyprus6x6.com