Greek PM says bailout review can be concluded without legislating new measures

January 18th, 2017 Europe, Recommended 0 comments

Greek PM says bailout review can be concluded without legislating new measures

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras: 'exit from the programme in mid-2018 is visible'

Greece will conclude the second review of its bailout progress without legislating new austerity measures beyond 2018, when the aid programme ends, the country’s prime minister said on Wednesday.

“The exit from the programme in mid-2018 is visible,” Alexis Tsipras told parliament. “The bailout review will be concluded, and it will be concluded without legislating additional measures for beyond the end of the programme.”

Athens wants a fast conclusion of the review to be included in the European Central Bank’s bond buying programme, which would pave the way for its return to bond markets.

But the review has stalled due to differences among its official creditors – European Union institutions and the International Monetary Fund – over the country’s ability to meet fiscal targets beyond 2018.

 

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close