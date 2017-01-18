Last-gasp strike sends Omonia through in Cyprus Cup

January 18th, 2017 Cyprus football, Recommended 0 comments

Last-gasp strike sends Omonia through in Cyprus Cup

Omonia's Matt Derbyshire celebrates his dramatic late goal

Matt Derbyshire’s 91st-minute equaliser sent Omonia through to the quarter-finals of the Cyprus Cup, leaving opponents Ethnikos Achnas crushed.

Following a goalless first leg last week, Emilio Zelaya’s 58th-minute strike looked to be enough to win the tie for Ethnikos, before the Englishman’s dramatic late intervention.

Elsewhere, Ivan Trickovski hit a first-half hat-trick as visiting AEK hit Karmiotissa for six in an 8-2 aggregate win, while Olympiakos were also rampant, putting three past lowly Ethnikos Assias to seal an easy 5-0 aggregate victory.

In the only first leg match played on Wednesday, Apoel fought back from a goal down to beat Nea Salamina 2-1 in Nicosia.

Cyprus Cup, Last 16, 2nd Legs:

Ethnikos Assias 0
Olympiakos 3
Aggregate: 0-5

Ethnikos Achnas 1
Omonia 1
Aggregate: 1-1, Omonia win on away goals

Karmiotissa 1
AEK 6
Aggregate: 2-8

1st Leg

Apoel 2
Nea Salamina 1

