A 33-year-old Limassol man was caught driving under the influence of alcohol at a speed of 199 km/h, more than twice the legal speed limit.

Police stopped the driver for speeding at around 1am on the bypass road from Nicosia to Limassol near Mesa Gitonia. The speed limit at the particular stretch is 80km/h

The driver was arrested after he underwent a breathalyzer test which indicated 45 microgrammes (μg) per 100 millilitres of blood instead of 22μg which is the legal limit.