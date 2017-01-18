Limassol triple murder trial interrupted

The trial in Limassol of a man charged with triple murder was interrupted by relatives of the victims who started shouting after he made a reference to God.

Judges in the trial of Christakis Thoma abandoned the courtroom after a fracas broke out while the defendant was being cross examined.

Thoma has been charged with the murders of siblings Paraschos, 19, and Constantinos Ntorzi, 21, as well as their friend Emilios Miltiadous, 24, who were all fatally stabbed with a knife in Limassol in November 2015.

The shouting started when Thoma denied suggestions put to him by prosecutors, saying “for God’s sake.” At that point, Miltiadous’ father shouted “do you have a God?”

Thomas’ father responded, “yes he has a God,” while the defendant himself said “if only I would die so that they could come back.”

The shouting forced the judges to leave the room while Thoma was led back to the holding cells of the Limassol Criminal Court.

Thoma denies the premeditated murder of the three youths on the night of November 24 after which he fled the scene. He was arrested two days later.

The defendant chased the victims and stabbed them to death one by one before returning to his father’s restaurant at Platia Heroon.