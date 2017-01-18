Man United agree Memphis deal with Lyon

January 18th, 2017 Football 0 comments

Memphis Depay scored seven goals in 53 appearances for United after moving from PSV Eindhoven for £25 million in May, 2015

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sell Dutch winger Memphis Depay to French club Olympique Lyonnais, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

The fee for the 22-year-old Netherlands international is 16 million pounds rising to 21.7 million, the BBC said.

Depay scored seven goals in 53 appearances for United after moving from PSV Eindhoven for 25 million pounds in May, 2015 but he has played only eight minutes since the end of October.

He was the leading scorer in the Dutch top flight in 2014-15 and was signed by former United manager Louis van Gaal.

But under new Old Trafford manager Jose Mourinho, Depay has fallen down the pecking order among the club’s wide players, behind the likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Juan Mata, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard.

Lyon are fourth in French Ligue 1, 11 points behind leaders Monaco.

