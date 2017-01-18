Murray hands out masterclass to reach third round

January 18th, 2017 Australian Open, Tennis 0 comments

Murray hands out masterclass to reach third round

Top seed Andy Murray was in great form in Melbourne

Andy Murray looked every bit the world number one as he gave a Russian teenager Andrey Rublev a lesson in grand slam tennis to reach the third round of the Australian Open with a 6-3 6-0 6-2 win on Wednesday.

The Briton was troubled only briefly by a rolled ankle after taking a nasty tumble in the third set on Rod Laver Arena and raced on to a meeting with American Sam Querrey in one hour, 37 minutes.

Five-times a losing finalist at Melbourne Park, Murray had laboured through his opening round victory over Illya Marchenko in the full heat of the opening day of the tournament.

Wednesday’s performance was of a far higher calibre and he delighted the crowd by sending Rublev chasing around the court with a series of deft shots to set up match point, which he converted when the qualifier went long.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close