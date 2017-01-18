Radiomarathon cheque handed over to First Lady

First Lady Andri Anastasiades who is the head of the Radiomarathon administrative committee on Wednesday morning received a cheque of € 510,168, the proceeds of the latest Radiomarathon, the most successful charity event in Cyprus.

In a modest ceremony held at the Radiomarathon foundation offices the head of the strategy and communication services of the co-operative central bank Yiannos Stavrinides handed over the cheque to the committee which is in charge of deciding whom to help with the money.

The event held in October 2016 was organised by the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation and the Co-op Bank. The slogan for the 27th Radiomarathon was ‘I have a right’, conveying the key message the organisers wanted to promote, that children with special needs are entitled to love and solidarity.

Many activities are part of the fundraiser over the year, but the main money-making one is the collection of cash over a two-day period. Collection points are set up in all towns and charity-collection cars are travelling through communities, collecting money in schools and organisations.

Anastasiades thanked both organisers for their input and noted the money is a great help for the foundation while Stavinides said the co-op will continue to support the foundation and to inform society about children’s rights.

The amount collected exceeded the previous year’s which was €376,103. With this amount the foundation was able to help 926 people.