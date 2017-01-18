These star-crossed lovers never get old

There is no story that compares in tragedy and love than that of Romeo and Juliet. To remind us of the passion between the two star-crossed lovers the Rialto theatre in Limassol and K Cineplex in Nicosia, Larnaca and Paphos will screen a performance of an opera version of the tale.

As performed at the Metropolitan Opera (Met), it is brought to life by Diana Damrau and Vittorio Grigolo who play the leading roles. Commenting on their performance at the Met in 2015, the New York Times wrote “the temperature rises nearly to boiling every time Damrau and Grigolo are on stage together.”

Now they’re back as opera’s classic lovers in Gounod’s lush Shakespeare adaptation. The production, by director Bartlett Sher, has already won acclaim for its vivid 18th-century milieu and stunning costumes during runs at Salzburg and La Scala.

Gianandrea Noseda conducts the sumptuous score.

For those viewing the opera on screen rather than on stage, the unique, up-close-and-personal camerawork takes the viewer as close to the action as they can get.

This enables cinema viewers the chance to share some of the production’s most memorable images and breath-taking moments.

The performance will last for just over three hours.

Romeo Et Juliette

Screening of the performance at the Metropolitan Opera in New York. January 21. Railto theatre, Limassol and K Cineplex Nicosia, Larnaca and Paphos. 7.55pm. €18/13. Tel: 77-778383