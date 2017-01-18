Teacher jailed for sex with teen pupil

A 39-year-old secondary education teacher was jailed for 12 months in Nicosia on Wednesday for sexually exploiting an underage female pupil.

According to an announcement by the three-member Nicosia Criminal Court, the ruling was by majority vote.

The man had admitted to sexually exploiting a 15-and-a-half-year-old pupil around two years ago.

The defendant met the pupil at a school where he taught a specialised class. On the minor’s initiative, they got into a relationship and had intercourse once, the court said.

The court stressed the severity of the of the offence, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in jail. It also highlighted the need for strict sentences in cases of sexual offences, especially when they are committed against minors.

“Instead of restricting himself, as he ought, to training and educating his underage pupil, he exploited her young age and had intercourse with her, giving in to the minor’s immature desires.

In his favour, the court counted his clean record, his remorse, and the negative consequences his imprisonment will have on him and family.

One of the court’s three members disagreed with the defendant’s immediate imprisonment, arguing instead in favour of a suspended sentence.

The judge argued that the defendant was not an immediate threat to society, nor was there a risk of committing similar offences in the future.