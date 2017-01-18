Thieves break into jewellery shop

A large amount of jewellery was stolen from a shop in Larnaca in the early morning hours of Wednesday, police said.

Police rushed to the scene on Pavlou Valsamaki Street after the shop’s alarm went off at around 3.45am.

Officers found that the front door of the shop belonging to a 56-year-old man from Larnaca had been forced open with a sharp object after the exterior shutters were removed.

The three thieves’ movements were recorded by a security camera. They were wearing jackets and hoods but because of the poor quality of the footage, their faces could not be distinguished.

The value of the stolen goods which were not insured has yet to be determined.