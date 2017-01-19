Aristo Developers participates in Pakistan’s largest Real Estate Event

Aristo Developers kick started the year by attending the Zameen Property Expo in Karachi, this January. Hailed as the largest Real Estate Event in Pakistan, Aristo Developers emerged, once again, as one of the leading and prominent developer in Cyprus, showcasing its dynamic property portfolio to a plethora of international investors who attended the exhibition.

Representatives of Aristo Developers had the opportunity to present the Company’s wide range of island wide developments, highlighting Cyprus’ competitive advantages as a property destination, favourable incentives and unique investment programmes.

Visitors and potential buyers who attended the fair, expressed a keen interest in Cyprus’ simple and efficient EU Citizenship and Permanent Residency programmes available through property investment.

As the “Best Residential Developer in Cyprus 2016” (International Finance Magazine) and recipient of the “Best Cyprus Property 2017” (European Property Awards) accolade, Aristo Developers remains firmly in the spotlight as the preferred choice of foreign buyers and investors who wish to invest in real estate in Cyprus.