Baghdatis battered by Nadal

Cyprus star Marcos Baghdatis had no answer to former world number one Rafa Nadal in Melbourne

Rafa Nadal stormed into the third round of the Australian Open on Thursday with a 6-3 6-1 6-3 demolition of former finalist Marcos Baghdatis.

The 14-time grand slam champion has had two lean years at the majors but showed enough of the old passion and firepower in the two hour 13-minute clinic on Rod Laver Arena to suggest he may yet go deep in the second week at Melbourne Park.

Cypriot Baghdatis, who had a fairytale run to reach the final in 2006, saved two match points but Nadal closed out the match in style with a forehand cross-court winner to raise a huge roar from the terraces.

Nadal will next play Germany’s Alexander Zverev.

