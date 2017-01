A man was said to be in serious condition on Thursday evening after his motorcycle collided with a car on the road to Mesoyi, Paphos.

The man, aged 31, who was delivering food, was flung onto the tarmac, sustaining head trauma. He was rushed to ICU at Nicosia general hospital.

The accident took place around 7pm. According to the police, the man was cut off by a car driven by a 40-year-old woman as she was making a right turn.