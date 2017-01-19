At least 38 firefighters hurt as blazing Tehran building collapses -Iranian state TV

At least 38 firefighters were injured when a blazing high-rise building in Tehran collapsed, state television reported on Thursday.

Everyone had been evacuated from the building, state TV said, but firefighters were still trying to control the blaze and police have cordoned off the area.

Rescue teams were at the scene, state TV said.

“The building is one of the oldest buildings in Tehran. The Plasco building is a very old building in southern Tehran. It is mostly a commercial building,” state TV said, referring to the Plasco Building, which is more than 50 years old.

“At least 38 people were injured and hospitalised but most of them have been discharged.”

“The flames could be seen kilometers away from the old building … but most of the residents and shopkeepers in the building have been evacuated,” the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

“The fire started around 8 a.m. (0430 GMT) local time when many shopkeepers were not inside the building,” it said.