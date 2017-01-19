Makarios honoured on name day

A number of events took place on Thursday to honour the memory of the Republic’s first president, Archbishop Makarios, on his name day, celebrated on January 19.

This year marks also the 40th anniversary of Makarios’ death.

In the morning, a liturgy was carried out in Panayia, in Paphos, Makarios’ birthplace, in the presence of the Paphos Bishop, Georgios. A memorial speech was delivered by Akel leader Andros Kyprianou.

“Makarios is the most emblematic personality in modern Cypriot history,” Kyprianou said in his speech.

He was a personality of international renown, “who was embraced and loved by the Cypriot people like none other.”

Schools island-wide held events in Makarios’ memory, while a number of blood drives were also organised.

President Nicos Anastasiades, along with his Greek counterpart Prokopis Pavlopulos who arrived on the island especially, attended at 6pm the event orgnanised by the Church of Cyprus to mark the 40th anniversary since of Makarios’ death.

Pavlopoulos was also set to inaugurate an art exhibition at the Archbishop Makarios foundation on 13th century art painting in Cyprus.

Makarios III was born Michail Christodoulou Mouskos on August 13, 1913. He died of a heart attack on August 3, 1977.