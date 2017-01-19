Man abandons scene of accident, injures police officer after car chase

Police said a man involved in a highway collision while in possession of drugs early on Thursday was arrested after fleeing the scene and injuring a policeman later involved in his capture.

“At around one in the morning today (Thursday), a car being driven by a 52-year-old man from Nicosia on the Nicosia-Limassol highway towards Limassol under conditions that are being investigated was involved in a collision with a car driven by a 24-year-old man from Limassol,” police said.

According to the force, from the collision the older man’s vehicle was immobilised, while the younger man continued towards Limassol, taking the next exit off the highway before re-joining it, this time in the opposite direction, heading back towards the capital.

Officers from headquarters’ road accident prevention unit managed to follow the 24-year-old, eventually stopping him in the Latsia area.

“While police were carrying out the necessary checks, the man sped off, abandoning the scene after hitting an officer with the open driver’s door of the vehicle,” police said.

“The 24-year-old’s vehicle was followed by a member of the unit and stopped within a short distance after the two vehicles collided. While trying to escape, the driver was seen throwing a small bag containing drugs (cannabis) out of the window,” police added.

Police said the man bore visible signs and symptoms of intoxication and refused to give a breath sample for a preliminary alcohol test, leading to his arrest.

The injured policeman was taken to Nicosia general hospital where he received first aid and released.

Nicosia traffic police and the drug squad are continuing investigations.