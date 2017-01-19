UN says working group successfully completed its mandate

The working group who began meeting in Mont Pelerin in Switzerland on Wednesday to discuss security and guarantees has finished a day early, reports said on Thursday.

A UN statement said: “The Conference on Cyprus held its second session in Mont Pèlerin, Switzerland on 18-19 January at the level of deputies and experts. The working group, established during the high-level meeting in Geneva on 12 January, successfully completed the mandate entrusted to it by the Conference, namely identifying specific questions related to the issue of security and guarantees and the instruments needed to address them. The meetings were conducted in a positive spirit. The participants agreed not to disclose details about their discussions, as the proceedings of the conference have not yet concluded.”

